 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man charged in thefts of utility trailers

Sapp

Matthew J. Sapp

 Submitted photo

A Talladega man has been charged with two felony theft counts stemming from the alleged taking of two utility trailers.

Matthew Jereimiah Sapp, 42, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Feb. 10. Total bond in the two cases was set at $12,500; Sapp remained behind bars Tuesday evening.