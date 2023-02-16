Man charged in thefts of utility trailers

A Talladega man has been charged with two felony theft counts stemming from the alleged taking of two utility trailers.
Matthew Jereimiah Sapp, 42, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies Feb. 10. Total bond in the two cases was set at $12,500; Sapp remained behind bars Tuesday evening.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, Sapp allegedly stole an eight-foot utility trailer on Nov. 22 from the 1000 block of West Sunset Drive. Three days later, in the same general area, Sapp was also charged with stealing a 16-foot, dual-axle utility trailer.
In both cases, witnesses saw two white males in a gold-colored SUV at the scene.
Jones said Sapp was identified as a suspect, and was interviewed while he was in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. Sapp confessed to thefts during that interview, Jones said.
The 16-foot trailer was recovered in Ragland Tuesday afternoon, Jones added. The eight-foot trailer was still missing at that time.
Theft of property in the third degree is a Class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Theft of property in the second degree is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.