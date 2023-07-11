 Skip to main content
Man breaks into food mart, drives off with ATM

A man is shown on surveillance footage loading an ATM onto the back of a pickup early Saturday morning.

Talladega police are looking for a suspect who broke into a convenience store early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, police responded to a burglary in progress alarm at Lucky’s Food Mart on Stemley Bridge Road approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday. 