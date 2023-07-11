Man breaks into food mart, drives off with ATM

Talladega police are looking for a suspect who broke into a convenience store early Saturday morning.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, police responded to a burglary in progress alarm at Lucky’s Food Mart on Stemley Bridge Road approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to surveillance video and evidence recovered at the scene, the suspect, whom Curtis described as a heavy-set white male, attached one of end of a chain to the back of a Ford truck of some sort and the other end to a metal security door. He then used the truck to pull the door off, causing about $2,500 in damage.
Once the door had been removed, the suspect went into the store, picked up the ATM from inside, carried it out to the parking lot and put on the back of his truck. He then drove off with the gate of the truck still open, obscuring his license tag, Curtis said. In addition, the suspect’s face was covered during the break-in, and a more detailed description was not immediately available.
The ATM itself is valued at over $5,000. Curtis said the initial report does not say how much cash might have been in it at the time it was stolen.
Investigators recovered a door handle, a pair of jeans and a white work shirt from the scene.
Although the burglary was caught on video, no further witnesses have been identified as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website.