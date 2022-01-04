Man armed with machete accused of home invasion burglary

Talladega Police are investigating a home invasion burglary reported at a residence on Alabama 21 South during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. There is a suspect in the case, but no arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to an incident and offense report, the break-in happened between 3:52 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday. A male suspect, described as the victim’s ex-boyfriend, forced his way into the house through the front door while armed with a machete.
Once inside, he threatened the victim and another adult male and then stole the keys to the victim’s burgundy 2006 Buick Lacrosse. He then left in the Lacrosse.
The victim called police after the suspect fled with her car, according to Captain Jeremy Faulkner. No one was injured in the incident, he added.
The suspect in the case is listed in the report as a 25-year-old white male.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.