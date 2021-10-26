Man allows Lincoln man to stay on his property, gets beaten up for his trouble

A Lincoln man has been charged with robbery in the first degree and assault in the second degree stemming from an incident on Lower Ridge Road in Talladega on Saturday.
Alan Wayne Buckley, 29, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totalling $37,500 as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Al Crow, Buckley and his girlfriend had been staying with the victim, who he knew from work, on the victim’s property on Lower Ridge Road for a couple of weeks.
Deputies responded to a call for help at the victim’s address at about 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim told investigators that the three of them had been drinking when the Buckley “went crazy and attacked” him. The victim was punched and kicked with steel-toed boots multiple times and had to be taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. He was later transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he remained Tuesday afternoon.
Before he went to the hospital, the victim told deputies that Buckley and his girlfriend did not have a vehicle and might still be on the property. Investigators found them behind a doggy-door leading into a shed. Buckley had blood on him when they found him, Crow said.
The girlfriend was not charged with any crimes, Crow added.
Robbery in the first degree is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.