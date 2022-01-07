Man accused of 'sucker punching' victim in back of neck, then kicking him several times

A North Carolina man was arrested on felony assault charges stemming from an incident at the fall race at the Talladega Superspeedway.
Carlos Eduardo Trocon Ortiz, 42, turned himself in to Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday and was subsequently released on a $7,500 bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.
The incident leading up to Ortiz’s arrest started with an argument over a woman, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said deputies responded to a fight call at one of the campgrounds around the track Oct. 2 and found the victim laying on his back and complaining that he could not move his legs. He was taken to the medical center at the track and then to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he underwent the first of several surgeries.
Tubbs said Ortiz, who had left by the time deputies arrived, is accused of “sucker punching” the victim in the back of the neck, knocking him down and then kicking him in the back several times.
Kilgore said the victim is still undergoing extensive physical rehabilitation, including having to learn to walk again.
“He’s still having trouble with his hands and feet,” he said.
A warrant for Ortiz’s arrest was issued Dec. 21, and Ortiz turned himself in Jan. 5.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years prison.