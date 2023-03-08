Main Street training programs to be held next week

Editor's note: The times for the sessions as listed here are correct. They reflect a change made after the story had already appeared in print.
Main Street Alabama will hold a four-part training session in Talladega, March 14-15, at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library. Training sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. both days.
Each session focuses on one of the four points of the Main Street program, specifically organization, design, promotion and economic vitality.
“The National Main Street Four Point Approach … is a blueprint for community-driven revitalization,” said Talladega Main Street executive director Cathryn Roehrig. “I cannot overemphasize how important these training sessions will be for our community.”
On March 14, an organization training will be held at the afternoon session and a design training will be held at the evening session. On March 15, a promotion training will be held in the afternoon and an economic vitality training will be held in the evening.
“Talladega Main Street is in the process of forming committees based upon the Four Point Approach. Community members who are interested in helping to revitalize our city are encouraged to attend one or more of the training sessions,” said Main Street steering committee chair April Clark. “While your interests and experience may help you determine which sessions you should attend, you do not have to be an expert to join or chair a committee. We want people who are willing and able to work hard to transform our community.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. expressed confidence in the program and its ability to achieve its goals.
“Main Street Alabama has a proven track record for helping to revitalize downtown areas in cities similar to ours. With hard work, determination and, most of all, support from the community, Talladega Main Street will be a tremendous asset to our entire city,” Hill said.
Members of Talladega Main Street’s economic vitality committee will assist new and existing businesses, encourage property development, and create a positive environment for innovators and entrepreneurs. The design committee will enhance the physical and visual assets and the overall brand of the Main Street area through façade improvements and streetscapes.
Members of the promotions committee will oversee internal and external communication and shine a light on the community’s unique characteristics via promotional campaigns and other activities. The organization committee will foster critical partnerships and help build a financially sound organization through fundraising initiatives and supportive business, philanthropic and community partnerships.