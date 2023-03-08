 Skip to main content
Main Street training programs to be held next week

Editor's note: The times for the sessions as listed here are correct. They reflect a change made after the story had already appeared in print.

Main Street Alabama will hold a four-part training session in Talladega, March 14-15, at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library. Training sessions are scheduled from 1-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. both days.