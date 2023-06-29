 Skip to main content
Hundreds respond with views of downtown Talladega life

Main Street survey reveals percentages

Main Street Talladega unveiled the results of a communitywide survey during a public meeting at the Talladega Bottling Works Thursday evening.

The bulk of Thursday’s presentation was made by Jay Schlinsog of the Downtown Professionals Network, of Franklin, Tenn., the organization that put the survey together. A total of 679 people responded to the survey, with 63 percent of those identifying as city residents. Some 71 percent of respondents were female, 33 percent said they worked downtown, 63 percent were between the ages of 35 and 64 and 32 percent reported total household incomes of over $100,000 per year.

