Main Street survey reveals percentages

Main Street Talladega unveiled the results of a communitywide survey during a public meeting at the Talladega Bottling Works Thursday evening.
The bulk of Thursday’s presentation was made by Jay Schlinsog of the Downtown Professionals Network, of Franklin, Tenn., the organization that put the survey together. A total of 679 people responded to the survey, with 63 percent of those identifying as city residents. Some 71 percent of respondents were female, 33 percent said they worked downtown, 63 percent were between the ages of 35 and 64 and 32 percent reported total household incomes of over $100,000 per year.
It should be noted that the percentages above were from the sample and do not represent the demographics of the city overall.
While 679 may be a relatively small slice of the city’s overall population, Schlinsog said it far exceeded the goal, which was 384 responses.
Most of the responses were from individuals, but there were also 27 from businesses. Of those, 52 percent had been in business more than 21 years and 28 percent had been in Talladega for less than four years. Some 54 percent of downtown businesses reported owning their own buildings. Of these, 42 percent are planning to make improvements in the next two years.
From 2021 to 2022, businesses in town increased by 46 percent, he said, and is projected to increase another 67 percent in 2023.
“The percentage of female respondents shows that this is not a scientific sample,” Schlinsog said. “But what we are after here is a representative sample, not necessarily a scientific sample. And that number has some additional value as well, since 80 to 85 percent of all household spending decisions are made by women.”
More than half ot the respondents, nearly 53 percent, visit downtown Talladega daily or weekly to run errands or for office and service related purposes. The other top reasons included eating, drinking or entertainment (38.9 percent) and for shopping (27.4 percent).
The survey also asked people to rank their top five reasons for visiting downtown, with the top vote getters being dining (42.7 percent), festivals and special events, work, banking and financial services and shopping.
Perhaps one of the most surprising results of the survey was the difference in perception between business respondents and consumers. Some 48.1 percent of business owners saw downtown as “improving or making progress,” with another 22.2 percent as “steady or holding its own.”
For consumers, only 29.1 percent picked “improving or making progress,” while 26.1 chose “steady or holding its own.”
Businesses also ranked most individual metrics downtown as higher than consumers. The exception is consumers ranking pedestrian friendliness, where consumers gave 3.21 out of 5 as compared to 3.04 for businesses.
Businesses ranked downtown as a good place to invest (four out of five), clean and inviting (3.19), sage (3.26) and presenting a positive image to visitors (2.96)
Consumers ranked the same categories at 3.17, 2.96, 2.81 and 2.64 out of five, respectively.
The survey also touched on top five sources for area news and information, with Facebook and other social media leading consumers at 78.5 percent and businesses at 66.7 percent. Online newspaper editions came in a distant second at 30.1 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively, and print at 19.9 percent and 29.2 percent, respectively. It also touched on online shopping and social media apps, with 84.4 percent of consumers saying they regularly used Amazon and 71.9 percent using Facebook.
Amazon was not nearly as popular among businesses, at just 18.5 percent, but just under 52 percent of businesses reported using Facebook. TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, eBay and Etsy rounded out the top choices.
Downtown’s most popular characteristic among businesses and consumers was its history and the historic character of the buildings, at 28 percent and almost 35 percent, respectively. Oddly enough, special features around the square and festivals, events and entertainment were both ranked by consumers at 8.1 percent and 6.4 percent, but earned zeros from businesses responding the survey.
Perhaps not at all surprisingly, businesses and consumers also agreed on creating incentives for new and expanding businesses as a top priority, at a 4.56 out of five and 4.27 out of five, respectively. Improving streets, sidewalks, lightning, furnishings and green spaces was ranked second by consumers and third by businesses. Additional festivals and special events was third for consumers and fifth for businesses, while improved or expanded parking was fourth for both groups. Restoring and preserving downtown’s historic character was ranked second for businesses and fifth for consumers.
Both consumers and businesses listed business recruiting and diversification as the first needed improvement. This was tied at 19.2 percent of business owners listing buildings and appearances, which also came in second for consumers. Streets, traffic and transportation and parking were each mentioned by 11.5 percent of businesses. Safety and nuisances were listed by 8 percent of consumers, but no businesses.
Overall, survey respondents said they would most like to see more or wider selection of eating and drinking spaces (48.8 percent), more or wider selection of retail establishments, (43.4 percent), outdoor dining and lounging areas (36.1 percent), family activities and events (32.6 percent) and improved or expanded parking options (25.2 percent).
Parking did not rank nearly as high on the list as some people anticipated. “We’re working on creating parking problems for you,” Schlinsog quipped. “But we’re not there yet.”
As for the type of eating and drinking establishment people most wanted to see, steakhouse topped the list at just under 40 percent, followed by Italian, casual dining, brewery or brewpub and bakery.
For retail establishments, the top vote getters were women’s clothing, bookstores, variety/general stores, arts and crafts/hobbies and butcher or meat market.
In another positive sign, Schlinsog said some 45 percent of respondents who did not currently live downtown would be interested in doing so.