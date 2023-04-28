Main Street solicits survey responses for downtown improvement

The members of Talladega’s Main Street Steering Committee are asking residents to respond to a survey to help guide the rejuvenation of Talladega’s downtown.
According to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood, “Talladega Main Street, with assistance from Main Street Alabama and downtown professionals, is conducting an important survey as part of the Downtown Talladega Market Study and Strategies project. Survey input and results will be used to help make Talladega a better place to live, visit, work, do business, and invest.”
“I encourage all concerned community members to take time to complete the survey. The more surveys completed, the more insight we will have for growth and economic development in our downtown,” said Chair April Clark. “The survey insights will help us develop practical solutions to reinvigorate our community, bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Talladega’s historic downtown.”
Main Street executive director Cathy Roehrig added “Many residents who are excited about improving our community share their concerns on social media. The survey will give us a much more accurate understanding of our community and its needs.”
In addition to Clark, Talladega Main Street board members include Martha Jordan, Jim Whitson, Megan Carpenter, Bruce Hancock, Dr. Edward Hill, Joey Hutto, Gerald Creel, Dawn Wood, Donna Kelly and Eboni Truss.