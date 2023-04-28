 Skip to main content
Main Street solicits survey responses for downtown improvement

The members of Talladega’s Main Street Steering Committee are asking residents to respond to a survey to help guide the rejuvenation of Talladega’s downtown.

According to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood, “Talladega Main Street, with assistance from Main Street Alabama and downtown professionals, is conducting an important survey as part of the Downtown Talladega Market Study and Strategies project.  Survey input and results will be used to help make Talladega a better place to live, visit, work, do business, and invest.”