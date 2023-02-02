Main Street finds volunteers at Chamber function

An impressive crowd of Talladega’s public officials and business owners turned out Tuesday for the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coffee at Miss April’s Work Shop on the Square.
In addition to the usual opportunity for community leaders to visit with one another, Tuesday’s event was also an appeal for volunteers and committee members to serve with the recently launched Main Street Program. At least a dozen new people signed up to volunteer with the effort in various capacities.
Steering committee member Martha Jordan gave a brief outline of the program and what some of the standing committees will be responsible for going forward.
“The Main Street Program’s central purpose is community revitalization,” she explained. “It markets local assets, architectural and historical, to both local enterprises and the community, working together to build community pride and sustainable community revitalization.”
To make best use of local assets, the program uses a four-point approach: organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
Organization entails everyone working toward the same goals, to have ongoing management and advocacy for the business district, to use volunteers and partners from a broad cross section of the community and to coordinate with a board of directors, CEO, standing committees and volunteers.
Promotion’s goals are to create a positive image to rekindle community pride, improve investor and consumer confidence and to sell the image and promise of the Main Street community through advertising, retail promotion, and the like. Promotion will also tell the world about the district’s unique characteristics, business establishments and activities for everyone from shoppers to investors.
The third category, design, involves getting “the district into top physical shape by creating a safe and inviting environment for shoppers, workers and visitors,” Jordan said.
“Design takes advantage of visual opportunities in the commercial district by directing attention to all of its physical elements,” including public and private buildings, storefronts, signs, public spaces, parking areas, street furniture, public art, landscaping, merchandising, window displays and promotional materials.
“Visual design elements will convey a positive message about the district and what it has to offer,” Jordan said. “Design also includes instilling good maintenance practices, enhancing physical appearance via rehab of historic buildings, encouraging new construction, developing sensitive design management, and educating business and property owners about design quality and long-term planning.”
Lastly, she explained, economic vitality will “strengthen the community’s existing economic assets while diversifying the economic base.”
It will do this, ideally, through “retaining and expanding successful businesses while providing a balanced commercial mix, sharpening the competitiveness and merchandising skills of the business owners, attracting new businesses and converting unused or underused commercial space into economically productive property.
In short, she said, “the goal is to build a commercial district that responds to the needs of today’s consumers.”