TALLADEGA

Main Street finds volunteers at Chamber function

Main Street

Some of the participants are shown in a Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday in Talladega.

 Submitted Photo

An impressive crowd of Talladega’s public officials and business owners turned out Tuesday for the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coffee at Miss April’s Work Shop on the Square.

In addition to the usual opportunity for community leaders to visit with one another, Tuesday’s event was also an appeal for volunteers and committee members to serve with the recently launched Main Street Program. At least a dozen new people signed up to volunteer with the effort in various capacities.