Magistrate controversy brought up again in City Council session

Talladega Municipal Court Clerk Davis Sparks addressed the City Council Monday evening, defending his office against a remark made by City Manager Seddrick Hill during the previous council meeting and demanding an apology from Hill for suspending a magistrate for 15 days without pay earlier this year.

That suspension was appealed to the Civil Service Board, which restored the magistrate to the job and ordered back pay after finding that Hill had exceeded his authority in ordering the magistrate to issue a warrant.