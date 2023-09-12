Magistrate controversy brought up again in City Council session

Talladega Municipal Court Clerk Davis Sparks addressed the City Council Monday evening, defending his office against a remark made by City Manager Seddrick Hill during the previous council meeting and demanding an apology from Hill for suspending a magistrate for 15 days without pay earlier this year.
That suspension was appealed to the Civil Service Board, which restored the magistrate to the job and ordered back pay after finding that Hill had exceeded his authority in ordering the magistrate to issue a warrant.
During the previous council meeting, in a discussion of the department heads’ monthly reports, Councilman Joe Power asked Police Chief Diane Thomas whether the number of assaults listed in the report represented cases reported or arrests made.
Thomas said that the document showed the number reported.
Hill said that part of the problem is that the municipal court office would not issue arrest warrants, which made the number of cases higher.
When asked for a response, Sparks characterized Hill’s statement as “pure bologna.”
“I am here to address two issues concerning the municipal court office,” Sparks, the city clerk, said Monday. “First, concerning the discipline of Magistrate Scott King. After the ruling of the Civil Service Board (in King’s favor), I had hoped the city manager would issue an apology to Magistrate King for improperly interfering with court procedure and wrongly disciplining him. However, he has not. I am requesting the City Council to direct Mr. Hill to write an apology to Mr. King to place in his personnel file.”
“Second,” Sparks continued, “is concerning the recent statements from Mr. Hill and Thomas during an open council meeting criticizing the municipal court. In fact, Hill was the only one critical of the court office in his remarks. Thomas did not refer to the office at all.
“I would present the following facts for your consideration: According tho the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2022, Talladega had an estimated population of 14,674. As of Aug. 30, there are 1,963 unserved warrants in the court office. That’s roughly 13 and a half percent of the population that have an outstanding warrant on them. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30, 2,190 cases were opened by the court. During the same period, 177 cases were dismissed due to offers not adhering (to the rules of criminal procedure). During this same period, the cour office issued 552 warrants.”
“I would not have brought up this matter in public except for the public comments from the city manager and the chief. I would ask (either of them) to produce documentation that the court has acted in any manner that would increase crime. The work environment for the court that has been created by the city manager should be considered deceitful at best and hostile at worst.”
Thomas was not present Monday. Hill said he had a response prepared that he was planning to deliver at a Civil Service Board meeting later this week, then asked city attorney Mike O’Brien about the legality of the council being addressed by someone who was not on the agenda.
O’Brien said that the precedent had been long established and that people not on the agenda could address the council with no objection.
When asked if he had tried to communicate directly with the manager, Sparks said that the manager had refused, had shown no respect and would not have listened. Hill replied that this was the first time he was hearing of these complaints, but that he would issue a response. Sparks also explained that he was not Hill’s boss, and that he could not demand that the manager do anything. But the council could.
Councilman Trae Williams chided Sparks for being rude and “blindsiding” Hill in a public meeting.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said he was “not aware of the situation” but asked Sparks for written copies of his complaints so “We can look at an appropriate way to address this.”
The council’s next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 28, rather than the previous Monday, because Hill, Williams and Councilwoman Vickey Hall will all likely be in Washington, DC. The council will have to have a called meeting Sept. 26 to canvass the vote from the mayoral runoff election, however.
During the same meeting, the council also voted unanimously to reappoint Merri Jane Miller to the Armstrong-Osborne Library Board, after she received endorsements from other board members Hilda Fannin, Nicola Lawler and Phyllis Patterson. Although Miller has served on the board for more than a decade, at least six other candidates had also applied to serve on the board in her place. Council President Betty Spratlin made the motion to appoint Miller after hearing from the other board members present (board member Kory Burrell was not at the meeting), and Williams seconded.
The appointment will be for the next four years. Miller was sworn in just after the vote to reappoint her.
Also Monday, the council:
—Approved five weed abatements following public hearings.
—Tabled discussion of the most recent audit report until the auditors could be present to take questions from the council. Hill said the auditors would come to the next council meeting.
—Approved a contract with Coosa Valley Electric to install poles and cables for fiber optics at the airport for $25,699.68. The city will be reimbursed with federal funds.
—Approved a contract with Neel-Schaffer Engineering for bridge inspection services for $16,750.
—Tabled two contracts with Crawford Office Supplies.
—Approved annual contracts with Galls Uniforms, Central Alabama Training Solutions, Vulcan Materials, Mark’s Alignment, Brentagg Midsouth, Shannon Chemical, Pennco, Harcros, Empire Pipe, Core and Main, Consolidated Pipe and G&C Supply for the police, fire and water and sewer departments.
—Extended contracts for Advanced Asphalt Products, Verizon Connect, Taylor Sudden, Thomas Vaults, Mitchell Mowing, Ambrester Electric, CVR Computer Supplies, RK Allen Oil, Blossman Gas, Alexander Construction, Denali Water Solutions, B&S Sporting Goods, Alabama Construction and Tree Service, Guardian Systems and Living Waters. Hill said all of these contracts were in their second or third year, and the city was satisfied with the goods or services coming from each of them.
—Declared 11 pieces of property public nuisances.
—Approved an agreement with IT Voice for multi factor authentication, which is required by the city’s insurance carrier.
—Approved three agreements with Sain Associates for an Americans with Disabilities Act Master Plan ($42,800), sidewalk master plan ($41,500) and a $50,000 plan for a public mass transit system. The latter contract will be refunded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session with O’Brien to discuss what Hill referred to as litigation and property acquisition. No action was taken when they returned to public session.
—Heard Hill announce that the Innovative Alabama Program would be meeting in Montgomery later this month to discuss funding a project the city had requested;
—Heard Hill congratulate Patterson on his retirement.
—Heard Hill announce that he and possibly Williams and Hall would be attending a legislative conference in Washington, as well as the Birmingham Majority Vendor Conference as well as the National League of Cities Conference and the Alabama City and County Manager Conference, where he would be serving on a panel at UAB.
—Heard Hill say that the city would be looking at starting up AAU Basketball and a Fall Festival; Hill also encouraged the public to suggest new locations for murals.