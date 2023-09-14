Macedonia church celebrates its family and friends

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church marked its annual Family and Friends Day last month with a special occasion that brought together families and friends in joyful worship, celebrating the divine blessings, showcasing their unique talents, and savoring the delicious dishes crafted from cherished family recipes passed down through generations.
Each year, the church honors a remarkable family as the “Family of the Year” in recognition of their unwavering dedication to the congregation. This year, the prestigious award was bestowed upon the Alice Cunningham family.
Pastor Dante Whittaker, in his remarks, explained that Family and Friends Day has been a cherished tradition established by the church's members many years ago.
“It serves as an opportunity for the Macedonia community to unite in fellowship, reminisce about the past, express gratitude for one another, and bask in the divine blessings bestowed upon them. This gathering not only strengthens the bond within the congregation but also nurtures a sense of togetherness that enhances both the church and the broader community. The church extends its heartfelt appreciation to all families for their valuable contributions and warm fellowship.”