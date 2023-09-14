 Skip to main content
Macedonia church celebrates its family and friends

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church marked its annual Family and Friends Day last month with a special occasion that brought together families and friends in joyful worship, celebrating the divine blessings, showcasing their unique talents, and savoring the delicious dishes crafted from cherished family recipes passed down through generations.

Each year, the church honors a remarkable family as the “Family of the Year” in recognition of their unwavering dedication to the congregation. This year, the prestigious award was bestowed upon the Alice Cunningham family.