Lynn Ritchie named acting Fayetteville principal

The Talladega County Board of Education voted to transfer Fayetteville Principal Brittani Brown to PATH Instructional Support and appointed Assistant Principal Lynn Ritchie to acting principal during a called meeting Wednesday morning.
Brown has worked in the Talladega County School system since 2009, and has been principal at Fayetteville since 2021. She is a graduate of Troy University where she received her bachelor of science degree in comprehensive general science, and she is a graduate of Samford University where she received her master of science degree in instructional leadership.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, Brown’s new position will be at the county’s teacher training center in the old Winterboro School building.
Ritchie has been with the county system since 2001 and has held teaching and resource positions at Stemley Road Elementary, Munford Elementary and Watwood Elementary before coming to Fayetteville, where she has been assistant principal for the last four years.
Lacey added that the appointment was to acting principal because it fell during the middle of the academic year. A permanent appointment will likely be made sometime after the end of the school year.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board:
— Accepted the resignations of child nutrition program assistant Marlee Bresley at Lincoln High; bus driver Alie Davie at Munford Middle; bus driver Emanuel Gooden at Drew Middle; fourth-grade teacher Tiffany Hooper at Stemley Road Elementary; Pamela Jarrett, CNP assistant at Munford Elementary; English teacher Lisa Posey at Fayetteville; Aria Simmons, bus driver at Drew Middle; social studies teacher Justin Taylor at Lincoln High; and bus driver Pamela Turner at Winterboro.
—Hired Holly Busby, special education teacher at Munford; Rhonda Caldwell, career tech route bus driver at Stemley Road Elementary; Mikayla Calhoun, fourth grade at Stemley; William Bryan Camp, social studies at Munford High; Sarah Finley, fifth grade at Munford Elementary; Nabresha Fomby, CNP assistant at Childersburg High; Barbara Martin, CNP assistant at Munford Elementary; Jennifer Spears, CNP assistant at Lincoln High and Jessica White, CNP assistant at Munford Elementary.
—Transferred Pamela Chandler from career tech bus route driver at Childersburg Middle to bus driver at Childersburg Middle and Cody Needham from career tech route bus drive at Stemley to bus driver at Winterboro.
—Added an hour to the contract of CNP assistant Crystal Goble at Munford Elementary.
—Approved leaves of absence for Lauren Cline, first grade at Lincoln Elementary and Andrea Green, CNP assistant at Stemley Road Elementary.
—Extended a parts installation and repair contract with Jones McLeod for the CNP program.
—Approved a resolution naming February Career and Technical Education Month.
—Announced their next meeting would be Monday, Jan. 30 at B.B. Comer Memorial High School. There will be a Board Member Appreciation Month ceremony and reception starting at 3:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 4 p.m.