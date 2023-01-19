 Skip to main content
Lynn Ritchie named acting Fayetteville principal

The Talladega County Board of Education voted to transfer Fayetteville Principal Brittani Brown to PATH Instructional Support and appointed Assistant Principal Lynn Ritchie to acting principal during a called meeting Wednesday morning. 

Brown has worked in the Talladega County School system since 2009, and has been principal at Fayetteville since 2021. She is a graduate of Troy University where she received her bachelor of science degree in comprehensive general science, and she is a graduate of Samford University where she received her master of science degree in instructional leadership.

Lynn Ritchie

Lynn Ritchie