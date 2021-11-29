Long Talladega holiday weekend includes several shootings, leaving one dead

The long holiday weekend in Talladega was marred by several incidents involving gunshots that left at least one person dead and one injured.
The one person killed is Daquan Davis, 23, of Talladega. Funeral arrangements were incomplete Monday, but will be announced by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, officers responded to the first shots fired call of the weekend between 8:45 p.m. and 9:04 p.m. Friday at Talladega Downs. The victim had already been taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he was later transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for surgery for a gunshot wound to his wrist.
Faulkner said the victim was an 18-year-old male. His wounds were not considered life threatening.
Five 9 mm shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Davis was shot about eight hours later at Meadowood Apartments on Brecon Access Road, Faulkner said. Davis had apparently just arrived at the home of a relative and was standing on the front porch, knocking on the door, when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene, and although all of them appeared to be rifle rounds, Faulkner could not say if they were all from the same type of weapon.
In the same incident, rounds were also fired into a vacant apartment nearby, as well as two occupied apartments and an empty vehicle.
The apartments were occupied by a 23-year-old male and a 42-year-old female in one and a 37-year-old male and a 36-year-old female in the other. No one was hit.
The vehicle was a 2007 Honda Accord, Faulkner said.
A third incident was reported Sunday morning on Elizabeth Avenue. Just after 11 a.m. multiple shots were fired into an occupied residence, an unoccupied residence and an occupied vehicle. The report lists the victims as a 27-year-old male, a 41-year-old female and 21-year-old male. No one was injured, Faukner said.
The vehicle was a 2013 Chrysler 200.
Faulkner said at least eight .45 caliber shell casings were recovered at the crime scene.
Although all three incidents were still under investigation Monday, Faulkner said there was no obvious indication that any of the three were related to one another.
On Monday night, Mayor Tim Ragland encouraged anyone who might be able to aid in these investigations to come forward, even if anonymously.
“We have had more shootings,” he said. “I was hoping we had turned a corner, but we’re not there yet. Citizens, if you know something, say something. We have an anonymous tip line, you can leave an anonymous tip online, you can go to CrimeStoppers, which is also anonymous. You can come to me, if you like, on Facebook, or by carrier pigeon or in person here at City Hall. This is a community issue. It’s easy to point fingers, but that doesn’t accomplish anything. It would be best if we could all collaborate.”
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web page, www.talladega.com.
To contact CrimeStoppers, you can visit their Facebook page at Central Alabama Crimestoppers or their website at www.215stop.com. Residents can also use a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Residents can also give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or calling toll free 1-833-AL1-STOP. In addition to being able to leave information, witnesses can also upload photos and videos.