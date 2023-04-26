 Skip to main content
Logan Martin Lake Protection Association hears presentation about ancient indigenous people

Tales of the migrations of ancient indigenous populations on the North American continent, and the signs they left behind, gave food for thought at a meeting of the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association April 20. 

Addressing about 100 who had gathered inside Pell City’s Municipal Center for the program, Bill Gardener and Amanda Fleming of Alabama Power Company’s Environmental Affairs Department told tales of the migrations from Asian lands, moving eastward, and of the signs of life left behind by the migrating cultures.