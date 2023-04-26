Logan Martin Lake Protection Association hears presentation about ancient indigenous people

Tales of the migrations of ancient indigenous populations on the North American continent, and the signs they left behind, gave food for thought at a meeting of the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association April 20.
Addressing about 100 who had gathered inside Pell City’s Municipal Center for the program, Bill Gardener and Amanda Fleming of Alabama Power Company’s Environmental Affairs Department told tales of the migrations from Asian lands, moving eastward, and of the signs of life left behind by the migrating cultures.
Although many people were making their way into the Americas as early as 12,000years ago, the descendants of these traveling discoverers of new territories don’t appear to have reached the Southeast until later, likely about 11,000 years ago, Gardener said.
But these traveling bands of adventurers did finally make their way into Alabama’s lands. We see evidence of their ways and survival in the areas that many centuries later became shorelines or covered grasslands when man-made flooding accompanied the creation of dams along the Coosa River, Gardener said.
These early North American humans often found rock shelters to create their home bases, and survived by hunting small mammals and fish, Gardener said, and that’s how many of the tools used for survival have been found. The things they created for hunting, cooking and storage survived, discovered millennia later in the very places that the lakes were created through the years.
Often in bits and pieces, the fragments and sometimes, entire pieces, have been carbon dated through the years to show that the people were indeed in the Coosa River basins, and that includes what are now the Logan Martin Lake depths and shores. Later offspring from indigenous early Americans have left their marks as well. The remnants of these cultures found when Alabama Power Company established its dams have been duly researched and recorded, and kept in safekeeping by the Alabama Historical Commission, Gardener said.
And, many of the sites of the findings remain very confidential locations, he said.
Most of the surviving relics that help tell parts of the stories of these people are of rock, crafted into spear heads and tools to protect and procure for the people.
There’s pottery, too, remains of food preparation and eating, and Gardener brought reproductions of some of these along for his presentation. The bowls range in design from very simple to decorated with scrollwork or other imprints or carvings, and there were pipes believed to be used to smoke materials made from the fauna that grew in the areas the people inhabited.
The pipes, too, ranged in design from very simple and functional to one with a carved canoe sitting atop the device.
Gardener and Fleming also told the group how Alabama Power Company is also called to investigate and participate in living species studies on lake-affected property, when these are believed to need attention or perhaps documentation.
The Environmental Division is also the part of the company that handles shoreline permitting for structures, both residential and commercial.
There’s a process for these, best begun by utilizing the Alabama Power website, this division is reached at apcshorelines.com/permits, Gardener said.
The LMLPA meets quarterly, and those who would like to do so may find the information on the organization’s website.