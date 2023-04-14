Logan Martin Lake group hosting history presentation April 20

The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA) spring membership meeting will be April 20 at 6 p.m. in the banquet room of the Pell City Municipal Complex, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway. The guest speaker will be Bill Gardener, from the Environmental Affairs Department for Alabama Power.
Gardener is responsible for management of cultural resources on all Alabama Power properties. His presentation includes the history of the area surrounding Logan Martin Lake with ongoing archeological investigations, known cultural sites and the new sites being discovered.