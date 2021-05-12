Lock up your laundry detergent — it's getting stolen in Lincoln, Talladega

For reasons that are, at present, entirely unclear, hundreds of dollars worth of laundry detergent has been stolen from two different stores in two cities in Talladega County in the last month.
On April 16, Lincoln Police said they responded to the theft of approximately $750 in laundry detergent from the Dollar General Store on Stemley Bridge Road, next to the Broiler Room.
Lincoln Police Captain Zack Tutton said two suspects had been identified, but no arrests had been made as of Monday evening.
On May 6, Talladega Police responded to a similar attempted theft at the CVS on Battle Street.
“They basically took the whole aisle and put it in a buggy,” according to Detective Dennis McDaniel.
The thieves apparently had a preference for Gain and Tide products, including a 100-ounce box of Gain. They also took a Swiffer starter kit and Swiffer Wet Jet mop. The total haul was just over $400.
At the CVS, McDaniel said, an employee saw two males pushing the laden buggy out the door without paying. The employee went after them, causing them to abandon the cart and stolen goods in the parking lot. All of the items were recovered.
McDaniel said the two suspects got into a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with a breast cancer tag on it and drove off.
The Lincoln and Talladega cases are almost certainly related, he added.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Lincoln Police at 205-763-7777 or Talladega Police at 256-362-4508 or the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.