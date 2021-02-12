Local United Way plans to restart food distributions

The United Way of North Talladega County will resume food distributions Friday from Trinity United Methodist Church in Talladega, according to a news release.
The organization hosted several food giveaways last year, including stops at each of the city’s three subsidized public housing projects, Presbyetrian Oaks and the Presbyterian Home for Children, but they have not had one since December.
According to UWNTC Director Valerie Burrage, after Friday there will be two in March (5 and 19), three in April (2, 16 and 30) and one each in May and June.
“I will need volunteers (at the church) no later than 9 a.m.,” Burrage said. “We will have to bag the produce this go-round. I plan to have volunteers bagging while others distribute in drive-through format starting at 11 a.m. This will be a learning curve the first time, but I know with all of your help we will get it done.”
The food is being provided by the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (www.feedingal.org), partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.