Local thefts include truck and pair of 9 mm handguns taken from vehicles

Talladega Police are investigating the theft of truck and break-ins of at least five motor vehicles in locations around town between Friday night and Sunday morning. It is believed that most or all of the break-ins are related, but a suspect had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.
The first three vehicles reported broken into were all in the parking lot of South Point Apartments on McMillan Street. All three appeared to take place between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the first two vehicles both belonged to the same victim. This victim reported that she found the rear passenger side windows of a 215 Lexus and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. A purse containing the victim’s driver’s license was taken from inside the Lexus, and nothing appears to have been stolen from the Silverado.
The rear driver side window of a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to a second victim was also smashed, and the registration papers from inside the vehicle were stolen, Thompson said.
The next incident was reported at Bama Sheds on Alabama 77 sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning. In this case, the suspect stole a white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 valued at $10,000. Attached to the stolen truck was a 20-foot trailer carrying two metal rolling garage doors and miscellaneous tools used for installing the garage doors.
At roughly the same time, less than a block away, someone, likely the same suspect, broke into a 2018 Dodge Journey and stole a Taurus 9 mm handgun from the console. Unlike the other recent break-ins, this time the vehicle itself was not damaged.
The last incident was reported Sunday night between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Tractor Supply on Haynes Street. Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruise and stole a 9 mm handgun valued at $700 and three leather motorcycle jackets valued at $300 each.
In this case, there is video of what appears to be a small, silver SUV driving around the parking lot, but investigators have not been able to identify the driver as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.