Local second-graders get books in memory of Pam Reeves Peters

Around this time of year for the past several years, second-graders in the Talladega City School system, every one of them, have gotten a canvas bag containing books for them to take home, in memory of a teacher who died before they were born.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the bags have not been delivered personally, but went out to the second-graders nevertheless.
Pam Reeves Peters was a teacher in the Talladega City System, primarily teaching second grade at Graham Elementary School. She retired in 2015, but was diagnosed with cancer shortly afterward and died that same year. She was 55.
The "Pages From Pam" program was started in 2016 by Hayden Burch, her nephew, who was a student at Auburn High School at the time. The program has grown every year ever since.
According to a note to the students included in the bags this year, this is Hayden’s way of honoring his aunt’s legacy as an educator and her profound love of reading.
The bags, which come courtesy of Alabama Industries for the Blind, come in pink and blue, and there is a different set of books included in each one. After the students have read all of their books in their bag, they are encouraged to swap books with their classmates.
The program began with a GoFundMe page, which is still active. The books selected for the program include titles in the Alabama Reading Initiative program and a selection of early readers, with at least one hardcover book.
“Their bags include great chapter book titles such as Junie B. Jones, Flat Stanley and the Magic Tree House,” according to an update on the GoFundMe page.
The same post goes on to say “For many of these students, these will be the first books ever in their homes. Having books in the home greatly increases the opportunity for literacy. To boost a child's academic performance there is a simple answer: Build up their home libraries. Research shows home library size has a very substantial effect on educational attainment, even adjusting for parents’ education, occupational status and other family background characteristics.”
Patti Burch, Hayden’s mother and Pam’s sister, told The Daily Home last year that Pam was a huge reader.
“One of her gifts and joys was reading to her own children, grandchildren and students,” Patti Burch said. “The students are encouraged to set up a special place in their homes, such as a shelf, devoted to their new library. Studies have shown that it is imperative to encourage young readers, and each bag contains a variety of reading levels and diverse book titles.”