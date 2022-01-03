Local schools discuss plans for returning to school as COVID-19 spikes

Local schools are announcing their plans for returning to school as COVID-19 spikes around Alabama.
In a news release Sunday, Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller announced that Sylacauga City Schools will spend the first week of the new semester in virtual instruction.
“This decision has not been made lightly and is based on the high positivity rate being reported from the medical community over the holiday weekend,” Eller said in the release. “We understand this poses a hardship for some parents. However, by making the decision now families have time to make adjustments in their schedules.”
The superintendent also pointed out the symptoms of the newly discovered Omicron variant of the disease include runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, and fatigue, similar to a common cold. She said these symptoms mean some people may be carrying the virus without knowing it.
“Considering the surge right here in our community following the holiday gatherings, this is the reasonable course of action to protect our students and teachers from exposure,” Eller said.
She said as an additional measure, Sylacauga City Schools will be requiring face coverings from Jan. 3 through 7 for all employees. Additionally, face coverings will be highly encouraged for spectators of all after-school indoor activities, including basketball games.
“I am well aware as an educator that students learn best when they are face to face with their teachers, but we cannot deny the fact that this variant is highly transmissible and fast moving,” Eller said. “We will be monitoring the positivity rate daily and are hopeful that things will begin to improve by the end of the week.”
Schools and teachers will be communicating with parents through the School Status platform implemented last semester. This will give parents relevant information specific to individual schools
In the release, Eller said schools will have a drive-through pick up station where parents can come to the schools Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning to check out Chromebooks (6-8) and/or instructional packets (K-5). Parents will be informed of pick up times through School Status. This will not apply to Sylacauga High as they have devices issued.
She said when parents come to pick up Chromebooks and/or packets on Wednesday, they also will be able to receive meals to give their children for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for the duration of the E-Learning days.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin and St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said their systems will start back school as previously planned Jan. 4.
Howard said that he would prefer to monitor the situation and see where each school in the system stands before the system makes changes to the educational environment.
He said the county will continue to use its tiered response system for each school. Under this system each school implements different policies based on the percentage of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.
Howard said he feels this system has worked for the system so far.
“I am proud of our efforts to mitigate COVID,” he said.
Martin said he planned to do the same as Howard and would have school start normally, but said he would take any steps necessary if numbers rise after students return.
He said the system did an assessment of the number of staff that were sick Monday, but only found around 12 employees to be positive for COVID.
“Our numbers are a bit higher than when we ended as far as staff,” Martin said, but added that, while he wished no one was sick, those numbers are not a cause for concern at this time.
He said the system remains committed to having students in school and will monitor and assess the situation as it develops
Martin said the system will be sending out an all call Monday reminding parents to not send their children to school if they are showing any symptoms.
“If you are sick, stay home,” Martin said.
Talladega City Schools are also returning to in-person instruction this week, but students will be required to wear masks, according to Superintendent Dr. Quinton Lee.
“We had zero reported cases before the break, but we are constantly monitoring the situation," he said. "We are also definitely watching the guidelines from the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
The mask requirement applies to students, staff and visitors, and will remain in place until the end of the month, when it will be reconsidered based on the situation, according to a statement Lee posted on the city school’s website.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said Monday that students were still coming back for in person instruction on Tuesday, and that the teachers were back Monday.
“There are no changes just yet, but of course we are continuing to monitor the situation.”