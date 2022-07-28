 Skip to main content
Local reverend named board president for Quality of Life Health Services

Whittaker

Rev. Dante Whittaker, left, the new President of the Board for Quality of Life Health Services, with vice president for corporate communications Shaftel T. Benson.

 Courtesy photo

Rev. Dante Whittaker has been named President of the Board for Quality of Life Health Services.

He is “very excited and humbly grateful to lead, alongside the other board members, the president/CEO and employees of QOLHS, who are committed to providing access to affordable and quality health care,” Whittaker said.