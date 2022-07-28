Local reverend named board president for Quality of Life Health Services

Rev. Dante Whittaker has been named President of the Board for Quality of Life Health Services.
He is “very excited and humbly grateful to lead, alongside the other board members, the president/CEO and employees of QOLHS, who are committed to providing access to affordable and quality health care,” Whittaker said.
Whittaker retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Talladega Ranger District, with 34 years, 7 months of service, and is currently pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He is married to Stene Whittaker, and together they have four children and 12 grandchildren.
Talladega QOLHS opened at 110 North Spring Street in March 2005, offering medical, dental and behavioral health services. Whittaker has been serving as a board member since 2007. He succeeds Tarva Vaughn as board president.