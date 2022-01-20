 Skip to main content
Local resident Hazel Hurst is turning 100

Hazel Hurst

Hazel Hurst is turning 100.

Hazel Hurst is turning 100 years old Saturday.

Mrs. Hurst is the oldest member of Bon Air Baptist Church and was active in every service and program at the church until she became homebound a few years ago, according to family members.

She lives at Coosa Valley Long Term Care Facility. She is a proud mother of three sons, including James Lloyd Hurst, Bennie Hurst and Dr. Elton Hurst.

