Local playwright tackles anxiety, depression, suicide in play set to debut in Montgomery

A Talladega County woman has written and is producing a Gospel stage play that will debut in Montgomery.
Callie Willis Gaynor of Oak Grove is the author of “Silent Screams,” a play tackling issues including anxiety, depression and suicide. It makes its debut at the Davis Theater in Montgomery Aug. 6, with shows at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thanks to sponsorships from the Montgomery City Council and Montgomery County Commission, tickets are free.
“I’ve lived through anxiety myself,” Gaynor said. “These kinds of mental health issues are something that people don't like to talk about, that they’re afraid to talk about. But talking about them is important. The play, and the free tickets, are a way to get people in, and to help raise donations for organizations people might not think about donating to.”
Gaynor has called Talladega County home for the past seven years or so, she said. She put two children through Talladega College before she went back to school there herself. She earned a psychology degree and walked in May, she said. She has been writing for the stage most of the time she has lived here, with her first work debuting at B.B. Comer High School.
Yoko Jackson, who has a major role in “Silent Screams,” is a friend of Gaynor’s and yet another Talladega County connection. She lives in Childersburg and is making her acting debut.
“In the play, I’m really an encourager,” Jackson said. “I can relate to that. Playing that role means you’ve been there. You have to have been through something yourself to help pull someone else out. I had my leg amputated about five years ago, and I had to deal with a lot of depression and anxiety around that. It was my daily demon. So I’ve been through it. People that haven’t been through it can’t tell you anything. But I can tell you two things: You can make it with God’s help, and giving up is never an option.”
Gaynor said she is currently talking with city officials in Birmingham about bringing her play there next, but she would also like to see it come home.
“I’ve talked to some people in Talladega as well,” she said. “I would love to see it performed here, like at the Ritz Theater or someplace like that,” she said.