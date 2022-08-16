 Skip to main content
Local organizations receive needed funds from American Rescue Plan

The city of Talladega is using American Rescue Plan funding to partner with local organizations helping people who may have taken a beating in the post-COVID economy.

Specifically, the city allocated $50,000 each to Samaritan House, First Family Services, Community Action Agency and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind’s Senior Services, as well as a $25,000 allocation for the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.