Local organizations receive needed funds from American Rescue Plan

The city of Talladega is using American Rescue Plan funding to partner with local organizations helping people who may have taken a beating in the post-COVID economy.
Specifically, the city allocated $50,000 each to Samaritan House, First Family Services, Community Action Agency and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind’s Senior Services, as well as a $25,000 allocation for the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
“We knew the fastest and most efficient way to help individuals and families in need was to work with organizations that are already equipped to provide emergency assistance in our community,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “In addition to offering short-term assistance, these organizations provide a variety of services that can help people overcome obstacles and achieve self-sufficiency.”
Each of the partner organizations will handle a different issue.
Samaritan House, for instance, will be providing help for those having trouble paying their utility bills. Residents are matched to a case manager who will help him or her navigate the Levels Program, which helps residents obtain stable income and housing, particularly after the loss of a job or other emergency. Samaritan House also is a food pantry that provides clothing and furniture as well.
First Family provides emergency housing or payment with rent, as well as job readiness and parent training, case management and food assistance.
The Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne counties is there to help landlords who are struggling because their tenants are struggling as well. They also help with rent, utilities and readiness programs. The city allocation will help the Talladega County Office only.
AIDB Senior Services will be able to provide prescription medication assistance to Talladega residents of any age with proof of hardship. They also offer health insurance counseling, hearing and vision screenings, information and referral services, health education and a stress management program.
The library will be offering mobile “hotspots” provided by T-Mobile that can be checked out for up to two weeks at a time by patrons who lack internet service at home. The hotspots can establish connectivity with any mobile enabled device, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.
To apply for services from Samaritan House, call 256-362-7698 or visit 806 North Street East Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
For First Family Services, call 256-362-2745 or visit 901 West Sloan Avenue Apt. 130 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You may also send an email to whitesidel@safesylacauga.com.
For AIDB Senior Services, call 256-761-3575 or 1-800-361-1636. They are located at 1209 Fort Lashley Avenue and are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may also email jones.deborah@aidb.org or visit www.aidb.org/domain/3365.
For the library, call 256-362-4211 or 256-362-4251. The library is located at 205 South Street East and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also email talladeg@yahoo.com or www.talladegalibrary.com.