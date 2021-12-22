Local officials participate in library reading program

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill, Mayor Timothy Ragland and TOP Trails Park Director Jason DiSalvo were recorded reading Christmas-themed children’s stories at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library.
Hill read “Pete The Cat Saves Christmas” by Eric Litwin and “A Very Merry Christmas Prayer” by Bonnie Rickner Jenson; DiSalvo read “Christmas Morning” by Cheryl Ryan and Ragland read “Little Blue Truck’s Christmas” by Alice Schertle. The readings were recorded by Nanci Stratton, Jenni Jennings and other library staff.
The recordings can be heard on the Facebook pages for the Library and Talladega City Government. Santa photos and pictures from Christmas on the Square 2021 are also available on the city Facebook page.