Local NAACP chapter plans forum on ending gun violence

TC NAACP
Courtesy photo

The Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP is inviting citizens, law enforcement officers and public officials to a forum on ending gun violence in the community.

Attendees are asked to wear orange to signify support in the fight to end gun violence.