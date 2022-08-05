Local NAACP chapter plans forum on ending gun violence

The Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP is inviting citizens, law enforcement officers and public officials to a forum on ending gun violence in the community.
Attendees are asked to wear orange to signify support in the fight to end gun violence.
The forum will be Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center.
“Gun violence crosses all social, economic, Christian, non-Christian or political territories,” Talladega NAACP President Hugh Morris said. “It has no boundaries. Let’s try, as a community, to come up with some answers on curbing this cancer in our neck of the woods. Mass killings, drive-bys and shooting into occupied cars and homes, even shooting and killing each other, has no place in our society.
"With each new week, we are confronted with heinous atrocities even more horrendous than the last. … Honest dialog, questions and answers, suggestions and anything else we, as a community, need to stop the gun violence, is on the table. We’ve invited (Talladega Police) Chief Diane Thomas and her staff, members of the city council, the mayor, city manager, Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore and, of course, the whole community of Talladega County to come out and let’s fix this in our little corner of the state.
"Your name or position not being mentioned does not preclude you from attending. We need all of Talladega County there.”
For more information, contact Morris at 256-493-0525 or Josephine McKinney at 256-315-3314.