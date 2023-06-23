Local garbage pickup charge to get a vote July 6

The Talladega City Council is set to vote on a price increase for garbage service on July 6 at its next regular meeting.
The increase had been on the agenda for the council’s meeting Thursday, but was tabled. The four council members present agreed that they wanted city attorney Mike O’Brien to review the contract with GFI, which has provided garbage service for the city since 2020, and to seek input from City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, who was not present for Thursday’s meeting.
If approved, the rate for monthly garbage pickup would go from $20.33 to $21.68. The charge for a second bin would go up $8.48 per month to $8.90 per month. The new prices would go into effect Oct. 21.
According to a letter from GFI, “the (Consumer Price Index) for our industry is 4.9 percent, which the requested increase.”
The contract between the company and the city required rates to stay the same for the first year, and requires that any rate adjustment be requested at least 90 days before the anniversary of the contract.
The company also asked the council for an extension of the contract, which would expire later this year.
The council also tabled further discussion of an expenditure proposed in 2008 that would have set aside $200,000 for a Knoxville Homes Community Center. Ward 2, which is represented by Councilman Vickie Robinson Hall, is the only of the city’s five wards with no public buildings in it.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said the money was included in the budget for Fiscal 2008, but it does not appear that it was ever spent, and was presumably reallocated at some point.
The problem is, no one seems to know for sure. Patterson is the only current council member who was serving in 2008. Neither Hill nor any of the city’s department heads were in their current positions in 2008, either.
Councilman Joe Power pointed out that $200,000 would not be enough to build a community center in the current economic climate anyway, and asked if another suitable purpose might be found for the money, perhaps renovating and maintaining the Knoxville Cemetery.
Hall pointed out that the cemetery was actually privately owned, and suggested possibly restriping Avenue H, among other projects.
Attorney O’Brien said the city would also need to make a determination as to what the Knoxville Community Center actually was, in terms of being a public entity, a private organization or something else entirely. Even if the organization that would receive the money is private, the city could still make the appropriation, but would have to determine whether or not it benefited the community as a whole.
This issue will also come up during the July 6 meeting.
Also Thursday, the council:
— Excused Patterson’s absence
— Approved a $2,000 donation to the Kiwanis Club of Talladega/Lincoln.
— Presented certificates of appreciation to City Board of Education member James Braswell and community members John Elders and James Anderson.
— Approved nuisance abatements on a total of four pieces of property.
— Tabled a contract with InSite Engineering for a water tank on the 275 Bypass for $205,,000. The project does not have to bid under state law, but Power said he wanted to make sure that that was a reasonable price for engineering work alone.
— Spent about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss issues related to property acquisition. No action was taken when they returned to public session.
— Heard Hill read thank-you letters from the Muscogee Nation, which visited the city earlier this month, and the Alabama Institute for Deaf Blind. The city had donated to AIDB’s Christmas in July event earlier this year.
— Authorized Hill to spend just over $135,000 to purchase equipment for the new Pocket Park, with the money reimbursed by selling naming rights to the equipment and the park itself.