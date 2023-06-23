 Skip to main content
Local garbage pickup charge to get a vote July 6

The Talladega City Council is set to vote on a price increase for garbage service on July 6 at its next regular meeting. 

The increase had been on the agenda for the council’s meeting Thursday, but was tabled. The four council members present agreed that they wanted city attorney Mike O’Brien to review the contract with GFI, which has provided garbage service for the city since 2020, and to seek input from City Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, who was not present for Thursday’s meeting.