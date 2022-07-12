Local game warden killed in bicyclist incident Tuesday morning

The Talladega Deputy Coroner has identified a man killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning as a local game warden.
Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent said that at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, Talladega 911 received a call reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Speedway Boulevard.
He identified the man as Gregory Franklin Gilliland of Munford. Gilliland was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:38 a.m. from injuries sustained during the incident.
Lincoln Investigator Matt Martin said the incident occurred while Gilliland was riding his bike.
Gilliland had been an Alabama conservation enforcement officer in Talladega County since 2003. He received the 2016 Conservation Enforcement Officer of the Year Award at the annual Alabama Wildlife Federation Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards banquet. Along with his enforcement duties Gilliland was a regular feature at community outreach programs such as Lincoln Blue Eye Creek Festival.
The incident is being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department along with the Alabama State Troopers. Martin said he could not give many details of the incident but said it was not a hit and run.