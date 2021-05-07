Local courts: Lots of convicted defendants sentenced in circuit court

A Fairburn, Ga., man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended, with 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to obstructing justice by using a false identification.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Kumasic Crews, 44, had at least three prior felony convictions, meaning that 15 years is actually the minimum possible term he could have faced. Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth imposed the sentence.
Crews was arrested by Childersburg Police in 2019 on a fugitive from justice warrant from Fulton County, Ga., where he was wanted for theft of property and probation violation. A more detailed history was not readily available Friday afternoon.
Also in court this week:
—Hollingsworth sentenced Maurice Lavell King, 46, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for each of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Ricky Shawn Powell, 53, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Elizabeth Charlene Osborn, 42, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for each of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Sarah Annettee Starnes, 57, to two months, suspended, 24 months probation and possession of drug paraphernalia; across the hall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced her to 23 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance. A second possession charge and a paraphernalia charge were dismissed in that case.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Tina Louise Beeman, 55, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for first-degree insurance fraud. According to court documents, Beeman falsely reported her car as being stolen and then filed a claim with her insurance company.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Tonya Brown, 40, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Donald Cedric Borden, 55, to 97 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Steven Michael Maes, 54, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and time served (five days) for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced John David Atchison, 31, to 24 months, suspended, 12 months probation.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Clinton Timothy Grice, 33, to 24 months, suspended, 12 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 365 days in jail for carrying a pistol without a permit.
—Woodruff sentenced Carl Jerry Gentry, 47, to 56 months, split, 207 days to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 90 days in jail for resisting arrest.
—Woodruff sentenced Corey Romon Borden, 44, to 64 months, split, eight months to serve and 24 months probation.
—Woodruff sentenced Deon Jermaine Carter, 38, to 54 months in prison for each of two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Antoinne Jacolvy Cook, 30, to 48 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Candy Renee Morgan, 52, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff sentenced Jacob Barry Tidwell, 23, to 22 months, suspended, 24 months probation.
—Woodruff sentenced Jeffrey Lightsey, 37, to 70 months, reverse split, 12 months to serve and 12 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 6 months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.