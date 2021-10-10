You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local church helps great grandmother celebrate 90th birthday

  • Comments
Cora Lee Kirksey

Cora Lee Kirksey

SYLACAUGA — Cora Lee Kirksey celebrated her 90th birthday Sept. 25 with family and friends at Rising Star Baptist Church.

She is the mother of 10 children, 19 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

She enjoys playing dominoes and growing flowering plants and small garden vegetables in decorative containers on her front porch.

Kelli Tipton is a Daily Home reporter covering Sylacauga and Childersburg.

Tags