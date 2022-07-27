Local children shine at Rushing Springs District oratorical contest

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Front row, from left, Janet Lawson (dean), Pastor Jerry Jones (moderator), Linda Burton (first vice president), Kaylee Jones (MT Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega), Ja’Khi Ervin (Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga), Carter Wilson (Africa Baptist Church, Talladega), Wanda Turner (accepting honorable mention for her daughter Samone’ D. Russell, MT Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega). Back row, from left, Serenity Jones (MT Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega), Kendarius Hickman (Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church), Diane Hickman (youth leader, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Talladega; accepting second-place trophy for Berkely Whittaker and third-place trophy for Hallie Reid in their absence), and Mary Thomas (congress president).
SYLACAUGA — Children from local area churches competed in the oratorical contest of the 151st annual session of the Rushing Springs District Missionary Baptist Association meeting jointly with the 111th session of the Women’s Missionary and Educational Auxiliary at the Rushing Springs District Center on June 29.
Each child represented in their age division by reciting passages of scripture selected by contest organizers. First-place winners were awarded a certificate for participation, trophy and a monetary award. Second- and third-place winners received a certificate for participation and a trophy.
Participants were rated on how well they memorized and recited the entire scriptural passage for their division, smooth flow of words (not blundering), pronunciation of syllables or a phrase of action, calmness, posture, voice projection and eye contact.
According to a news release, the audience was fascinated as the contestants demonstrated their skills.