Local children shine at Rushing Springs District oratorical contest

Front row, from left, Janet Lawson (dean), Pastor Jerry Jones (moderator), Linda Burton (first vice president), Kaylee Jones (MT Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega), Ja’Khi Ervin (Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Sylacauga), Carter Wilson (Africa Baptist Church, Talladega), Wanda Turner (accepting honorable mention for her daughter Samone’ D. Russell, MT Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega). Back row, from left, Serenity Jones (MT Cleveland Baptist Church, Talladega), Kendarius Hickman (Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church), Diane Hickman (youth leader, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Talladega; accepting second-place trophy for Berkely Whittaker and third-place trophy for Hallie Reid in their absence), and Mary Thomas (congress president).

SYLACAUGA — Children from local area churches competed in the oratorical contest of the 151st annual session of the Rushing Springs District Missionary Baptist Association meeting jointly with the 111th session of the Women’s Missionary and Educational Auxiliary at the Rushing Springs District Center on June 29.

From left, Diane Hickman (youth director, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, holds her son Kendarius Hickman first-place trophy), Hallie Reid (Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church), Berkely Whittaker (Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church), Reverend Dante Whittaker Sr. (pastor). Not shown in either picture, Stene Whittaker (youth director Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church), Reba Hale (Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, missionary president) and Felicia Garrett (Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church missionary matrons president).

Each child represented in their age division by reciting passages of scripture selected by contest organizers. First-place winners were awarded a certificate for participation, trophy and a monetary award. Second- and third-place winners received a certificate for participation and a trophy.