Local break-ins include $8,000 worth of washing machines

Talladega Police are investigating break-ins at two different businesses Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to incident and offense reports available Tuesday afternoon.
According to Chief Jason Busby, officers first responded to an alarm call at Marvin’s on Alabama 77 just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. A glass door to the building had been smashed with a rock, but the alarm may have frightened the burglar away. In any case, Busby said, the key holder told officers that nothing appeared to have been stolen.
The second break-in was at Taylor Rhea’s Dry Cleaners on East Battle Street sometime before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Busby said the owner went to open up Tuesday and noticed that a garage door was not secured, and that a window on the side of the business had been forced open.
Inside, four Dexter Commercial Washing Machines valued at $8,000 appeared to have been stolen.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be left at the city’s website, www.talldega.com.