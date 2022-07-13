Local Boy Scout unveils informational sign for nature park

LINCOLN — A local Boy Scout has used his Eagle Scout project to help with environmental education.
Eagle Scout candidate Allen Hill unveiled a new sign at Jackson Shoals Park that looks to educate visitors on local plant and animal life. The sign was unveiled at a small ceremony Monday which was attended by Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.
Hill said the sign is meant to help nature lovers identify and learn key facts about local plants and animals at the park which is located along Choccolocco Creek.
He said while the sign is new the wood it's made from actually has a bit of history to it.
“That sign is actually older than me,” Hill said
He said the sign is made from 50-year-old maple wood that was donated by his neighbor Jimmy Goldstein. Hill said Goldstein was just one person who helped make the project happen. He also thanked his Grandfather Thomas Martin, who he said the project would not have been possible without.
Hill said as much as the project was about educating others it was also an important education for himself and his troop. He said Eagle Scout projects are just as much about learning new skills and about leadership and management than building the project.
Hill said he both had to design the sign, organize getting materials and then lead his troop in actually building it. He said doing everything from design to unveiling it was a new experience.
“That was a whole new experience,” Hill said.
He said it also is helpful to the troop as a whole as the younger scouts help with actually building the project.
“This project helps in their education on vocational skills,” Hill said.
Watson said he was very pleased with the park's new sign and the contributions scouts have been making to the community lately.
“It's a nice little sign,” the mayor said, adding that it gives a vital introduction to the local ecosystem for people who visit.
He said this is the second project in the last couple weeks that Boy Scouts have contributed to the city. Last week, Watson presided over the unveiling of Hunter Smith’s Eagle Scout project, a new sign for Lincoln’s Landing. The mayor said it's important to remember not all scout projects are as visible as these last few, but all contribute to the community in some way.
“It's fantastic to have the scouts take on these projects,” Watson said. “I think it's just wonderful. The men put a lot of effort into doing these things.”
He said scouting has been a part of Lincoln since the 1950s and he's proud to be able to recognize the contributions of this latest generation of scouts.
As for Hill, he said he still has a few steps left before he is an Eagle Scout. He said his next step will be doing all the proper paperwork and after that is submitted the project will be looked at by two review boards, one local and another affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America.
Hill said his final step, if everything is approved, will be going through an Eagle Scout ceremony.