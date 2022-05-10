Local AARP chapter awards its annual scholarship

Talladega Chapter #4242 of the A.A.R.P. met May 9 at Talladega Career Tech Center for the presentation of its annual scholarship.
According to a news release, the recipient for 2022 is Tammi Trammell, who is pursuing an associates degree in business and plans to continue and get a B.S. degree. The scholarship is awarded to someone over 50 years old who is furthering their education.
The release said Trammell is determined to meet the educational and professional goals she has set for herself, and to quote her, “Age is just a number that shouldn’t factor into ability; if you can still dream, you can pursue a dream.”