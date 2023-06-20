Live music planned for Sylacauga’s Independence Day observance June 30

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring live entertainment to the community’s fireworks show this year.
“Last year they played on the radio station and we wanted to help the chamber with their event by providing actual live entertainment to their event,” Sylacauga Parks and Recreation special events coordinator Lauren Leyton said.
Leyton said she wanted to emphasize that the event is being put on by the Chamber of Commerce, and the parks department just wanted to help bring something fresh and innovative to the proceedings.
Said chamber president Laura Strickland, “This is our second year putting on this big event and I am excited that we will have food trucks, foam frenzy and a big sprinkler for children and their parents to enjoy.” She said that the live music is a great addition to the event and the chamber is pleased to partner with the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department.
“This is a great event for the community to attend and celebrate our country’s independence as well as celebrate spending time at an event designed to bring the community together,” Strickland said.
Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. on June 30 in Central Park. There’ll be a bouncee slide, food trucks, and much more according to a press release from the parks department
Patrons will start hearing live music around 6:30 p.m., which will feature acoustic guitarist and vocal artist Stephen Wheeler. Nacho Daddy Band will take the stage starting at 8 p.m. along with the fireworks show.
“Come on out — it's sure to be a blast!” the press release concluded.
To stay up to date with the latest events, be sure to follow on Facebook (Sylacauga Parks and Recreation) and Instagram (@SylacaugaParksandRecreation) or visit sylacauga.recdesk.com for more information regarding the many programs offered.