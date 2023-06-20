 Skip to main content
Live music planned for Sylacauga’s Independence Day observance June 30

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring live entertainment to the community’s fireworks show this year.

“Last year they played on the radio station and we wanted to help the chamber with their event by providing actual live entertainment to their event,” Sylacauga Parks and Recreation special events coordinator Lauren Leyton said. 