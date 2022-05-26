Live! From Talladega! It's Friday night's 'Talk of Talladega'

The city of Talladega is launching a new broadcast on Facebook and other social media platforms designed to highlight local businesses, industries and entrepreneurs.
The program, called “Talk of Talladega With City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr.,” will debut today.
“Many people do not understand the economic impact that local businesses have in our community,” Hill said. “They don’t realize, for instance, that TOP Trails alone attracts over 40,000 tourists each year. Getting the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit TOP Trails, the Talladega Superspeedway, The Civilian Marksmanship Park and other destinations in our county to spend more money in our city would transform Talladega’s economy.
"That’s why we are conducting a hotel feasibility study (through East Alabama Regional Planning and Development) and creating incentives to attract and retain local businesses. I believe that, in addition to increasing awareness of Talladega businesses and their contributions to our economy, Talk of Talladega will help businesses tap into opportunities for development and growth.”
Citing figures from the state Department of Tourism, travel related spending for Talladega County for 2019 was $104,247,939, significantly higher than the $89,273378 in Calhoun County for the same period. “These numbers indicate that Talladega is a major hub for tourism in our region,” Hill said.
Public information officer and executive producer Mary Sood added the show is only “one part of a mult-faceted initiative to promote economic development and improve quality of life in Talladega. The program will highlight local leaders, explore opportunities in business and industry, and shine a light on Talladega workmanship.”
One of the early guests on the program will be John Allen, founder of Allen Architectural Metals, the company that recently refurbished the dome of the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C.
In addition to the hotel study and tax abatements for new businesses on the historic Courthouse Square, the Talladega City Council also recently created an entertainment district in the same area and approved a two percent lodging tax increase for tourism related efforts. The city is also working on an economic plan with the firm of Chambliss King and a tourism partnership with Oxford. There are also plans in the works to reopen and expand the municipal golf course and for a comprehensive plan, also being developed by East Alabama.
In all, the current council has approved record spending of more than $700,000 in quality of life resolutions, Hill said.
He also cited a recent resolution supporting business incentives and a revised dumping law.