Lincoln's Magnolia Street reopens after lengthy widening project

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln has officially reopened Magnolia Street South, one of the city’s main thoroughfares.
Mayor Lew Watson said the road reopened Monday afternoon after an extensive project to widen the road and add sidewalks to one side. He said the city is happy to have the project over with.
“We aren’t just happy, we are overjoyed,” the mayor said.
A portion of the road was initially closed in early July of 2020. The original closure still allowed access to portions of the road and was merely in place to allow for the expansion of a culvert to a section of the road passed the Lincoln Veterinary Clinic.
Later that was expanded to the entire road when the road widening project began. At the same time the city worked to install sidewalks onto one side of the Magnolia along with new lighting as part of a Transportation Alternatives Program grant. This program is administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation and seeks to provide opportunities for municipalities to increase non-vehicle based transportation routes.
The new widened Magnolia Street South also includes an extra left turn lane at the intersection with U.S. Highway 78.
One change to the road is a new stoplight at the intersection of Magnolia and State Highway 77, which will also serve the nearby Pilot location. Watson said the city does not have control over when that stop light will begin operation with it instead being up to the state.
“They will control when that happens,” he said.
The mayor said when that does happen the lights will be on caution mode for several days so drivers can acclimate to them, after that the intersection will operate normally.
While Watson said the completion of the project is a big milestone for the city it's not the last improvement project that will affect Magnolia Street. In January of 2021, the Lincoln City Council approved an agreement for another TAP grant.
The mayor said this project will include sidewalks from City Hall to highway 78 along Magnolia Street North. He said the grant will also include a side walk down Hood Avenue which will go all the way to the Lincoln Public Library.