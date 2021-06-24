Lincoln's Landing to host first finishing tournaments this weekend

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln is preparing to host its first fishing tournaments this weekend
Lincoln Landing Director Les Robinson said the park will host a Coosa River Team Trail Tournament on Saturday and a Fallen Officers Benefit Tournament on Sunday as part of the fishing park's inaugural weekend.
He said it is good to be able to begin tournaments at the park after a series of delays in finishing the park's boat launch.
“I don’t know how to put it into words,” Robinson said. “It's gonna be a great day when I see that first boat come out of the park.”
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said getting to start hosting tournaments at the park is wonderful for the city. Watson said during the groundbreaking for the park in June of 2020 that the city has been working on making the park a reality for over three years.
Councilwoman Sadie Britt also expressed her excitement to have tournaments starting up at the park. She said she previously helped with a tournament benefiting the Lincoln Library which was held in Riverside.
“To see all these big fine boats coming in it was just amazing,” she said
When Robinson originally took the job overseeing the new tournament park in February, he told the Daily Home he expected to have tournaments starting in April, but since then there have been flooding related delays in the construction of the park's boat ramp.
“It took us 65 days to get the boat ramp in because of flooding on three occasions,” he said. “I was beginning to wonder if we were ever going to get it in this year.”
Robinson said with the ramp now finished, however, the park can launch a total of ten boats at a time. He said while the Lake Logan Martin is currently up to it’s summer pool, 465 ft, the ramp will also be functional at the winter pool level of 460 ft.
The park also already has 500 feet of boardwalks and three piers completed, though Robinson said there is much more left to finish.
In fact, he and Watson were quick to say that just because tournaments are starting up, it doesn't mean the park is complete just yet.
“This is not a grand opening,” Watson said. “We aren’t doing that. We’re not ready. We don't have buildings over there yet, lightings not complete, the landscaping not complete, but we do have enough facilities for people to come in and launch.”
The mayor said a grand opening for the park will be held when all the work is complete, which is still some time down the road.
Robinson said the parks building package, which will construct pavilions, buildings, restrooms, a boat house for the fire department and the rest of the boardwalk will begin soon. He said the contractor has told him it is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving.