Lincoln's Landing hang recycling bins made by Lincoln High School students

LINCOLN — Lincoln High School Agriscience students are working to save local wildlife by building recycling bins for Lincoln’s Landing.
On Monday, Agriscience Teacher Amy Stephens and student Brianna Payne hung six fishing line recycling bins at the tournament fishing park with help from Lincoln Landing employees. First Bank of Alabama sponsored their efforts.
Landing Director Les Robinson said the bins allow anglers to throw away old fishing line without the risk of it harming local wildlife. He said the monofilament line used by most fishing rods can be dangerous to birds if left on the park’s grounds and could harm fish or turtles if it blew into the lake.
Stephens said a mix of Lincoln High School FFA students and the rest of the students in her construction class worked on the project.
The bins themselves are basically large PVC tubes with a curved opening and a removable cap at the bottom so that the fishing line can be removed. Students crafted six of the bins in total. Stephens said she hopes the project is just the first of many at the landing.
“This is the first time Les and I have gotten to work together,” she said. “We’ve talked about several things, but this is the first thing we actually got to make some ground on and get done, but there will be more.”
Stephens said she found the design for the bins online as they are rather common at lakeside facilities.
“A lot of big lakes, and parks like this especially, have them,” she said. “Because as [Robinson] said when we got here, he is already finding wads of lines sometimes.”
Robinson said that he was certain the bins would be used.
First Bank President and CEO Chad Jones said he was happy to help on the project along with Oxford Lumber and Ace Hardware. Jones, along with other representatives from the bank, were present to help with the hanging of the first recycling bin. He said that the bank wants to be sure to support Lincoln’s Landing because of what it represents to the community. He said First Bank of Alabama is also working on a three-year agreement with the city to sponsor the tournament pavilion at the park.
“Knowing what this brings to Lincoln, what it represents for Lincoln and its future prosperity, First Bank of Alabama knew it was the right thing to do.” Jones said. “Amy had a foot in the door knowing we wanted to be a part of outdoor classroom and science learning.”
He said the bank has been a supporter of LHS’ tiny home building project for two years. Jones said he has also been a supporter of Lincoln’s Landing since he originally looked over the property with Mayor Lew Watson and Councilman Joey Callahan when it was still a “sod farm” as he put it.
“We think that it's a great addition to what's out here,” he said.