Lincoln's Landing gets new sign thanks to eagle scout project

LINCOLN — Thanks to local boy scouts, Lincoln’s Landing has a new sign.
The city of Lincoln unveiled a new sign for the bass park Friday designed by Eagle Scout candidate Hunter Smith.
Smith was helped in the project by fellow scouts Christian Hunt, Allen Hill and Eagle Scout Jacob Turner
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson called the sign fantastic and said he greatly appreciates all the hard work Smith and his fellow scouts have put into the project.
“I don’t know of one thing scouting has done that is this significant in the period we’ve had scouting here in town,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of projects, but this is one of the longest lasting ones I believe that we will ever have.”
Watson said the sign is just one of the many ways scouting has positively impacted Lincoln. He said scout troops provide a valuable education not just in skills but in good character.
“Scouting is just one of the most wonderful things a young man or a young woman can be involved in growing up,” he said.
Smith said he decided to use his Eagle Scout project to build a sign after seeing the small banner that the city had been using for Lincoln’s Landing. He said the banner was hard to see when driving down Travis Road. Smith said his idea was just to move it 165 feet down from the park entrance and make it much larger with a proper logo.
He said the project would not have been possible without the help of Turner and Lincoln Police Chief Darren Britton.
Smith said he did the entire engineering and design process for the sign and had to work to fundraise to make the project happen. He said the process required him to draw out the project he wanted to do and then present it to his scout leader and the city. Smith said Eagle Scout projects tend to be service projects that contribute something to the community.
He said a key part of the project is leading his troop to build the sign.
“It's a leadership project for the boys to be taught something and to show your leadership on how capable you are to be an eagle scout,” Smith said.
He said he is really glad to have the project complete. Smith said he's proud of how it came together.
“We got this done in a little under three weeks after we got all the funding done,” Smith said. “This process started back in December to get everything put together and this is just the final product.”