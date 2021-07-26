Lincoln woman's to stand trial on child abuse charge in October

A Lincoln woman charged with aggravated child abuse last year will stand trial in the fall.
According to Talladega County Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, the case against Jacqueline Elizabeth Hayes, 47, was set for trial starting Oct. 12, before Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Hayes is accused of causing serious injury to a 5-month-old boy who was left in her care in February 2020. Hayes is a relative of the victim’s mother’s ex-husband, and the victim had been staying with her for about a month while his mother was working. Then, on Feb. 25, he was rushed to Regional Medical Center in Anniston after he began having seizures and had stopped breathing. He was eventually stabilized and then taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where scans revealed retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and a subdural hematoma, or bleeding in the brain. Both injuries are consistent with a baby that has been shaken.
There were two sets of injuries, one six-to-eight weeks old at the time, and one set no more than two days old.
The victim’s mother said in May that she believed her son was on the road to recovery, but abusive head trauma can have long term repercussions on a child’s health.
When reached for comment Monday, the victim’s mother said she had been instructed not to make any further public comments or disclosures regarding the case, including her son’s current condition.
Aggravated abuse of a child under the age of 6 is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Also in court:
—Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth sentenced James Carr Sanders, 57, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 90 days in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Robert Catchings, 60, to 58 months, split, 496 days in prison and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Michael Tyler Grider, 36, to burglary in the third degree and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. Grider will be sentenced Sept. 14.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Justin Jerome Jamerson, 32, to assault in the second degree.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Anthony Ryan Pippee, 30, for possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Austin Wayne Snell, 25, to theft of property in the first degree. Snell will be sentenced Sept. 1.