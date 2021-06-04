Lincoln woman arrested on charge of violating sexual offender registration act

LINCOLN — A Lincoln woman has been arrested and accused of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Elizabeth Brown, 43, of Lincoln was arrested Tuesday by the Lincoln Police Department and charged with failing to keep her SORNA registration information up to date.
According to Police Capt. Zack Tutten, Brown failed to properly register with LPD for an entire year.
Brown was originally convicted of sodomy first degree of a 17-year-old girl in Talladega County in 2004. She was released from prison in 2018 and has also been charged with a parole violation by the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.
Brown is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond on account of the parole violation. A $7,500 bond has also been set for the SORNA related charge.
SORNA violations are Class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.