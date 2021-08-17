Lincoln Unity in the Community event has record setting third year

LINCOLN — Brunna Valley Baptist's annual Unity in the Community event saw a record-setting turnout last Sunday.
Pastor Patrick Washington said the event hosted more than 400 people at Moseley Park.
“We served a lot of people,” the pastor said. “It was amazing.”
The event was focused on fellowship and giving back to the community. Washington said volunteers gave out school supplies to about 230 people and free toiletries to almost 200 people. The pastor said the event even served more than 200 snow cones throughout the day.
He said the event also hosted the Lincoln Fire Department who set up their ladder truck to act as a sprayer for children to play in while at the event. The pastor said the event also featured bouncy houses and other activities for children to take part in.
Washington said Brunna Valley has been giving out free school supplies for over 10 years, but Unity in the Community is meant to allow for other churches and people around the community and beyond to work together and take part in the effort. This year’s event was the third annual incarnation.
“The word is getting out and we don't just limit it to Lincoln,” Washington said.
The pastor said the event, along with others Brunna Valley hosts each year, also has a big effect on the church itself. He said the church often sees growth because of their community involvement.
Washington said that the pandemic has made these community events even more important since it makes it harder for people to get together.
“If COVID is going to stop us from getting together, let's go outside,” he said.