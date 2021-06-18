Lincoln to hold city clean up day

LINCOLN — The City of Lincoln is preparing to host a city-wide cleanup day June 26.
City councilman Brandon Tate is organizing the event with help from the Talladega County Commission and The Greater Talladega Chamber of Commerce.
Tate said volunteers for the event would meet at 7 a.m. at Lincoln City Hall. There, they will get a biscuit and all the supplies needed for the cleanup, including bags, vests, and grabbers.
Tate said while there will be groups organized to handle specific areas around town, what he refers to as hotspots, most volunteers will be able to sign in with what street they plan to work on. He said this way, residents will be able to work on their own streets or volunteer where they know there is a problem. The councilman said he is currently working on deciding what areas of the city will be on the hotspot list, but he should have it finalized before the event begins. He said these more organized groups would likely handle major streets in town or ones that are specifically a problem. He also said the Lincoln Police Department would be on hand to help in high-traffic areas to keep volunteers safe.
Tate said people would list what equipment the city issued them on the sign-up sheet and which streets are they are cleaning. He said this is so residents can return it when the event ends at 12 p.m.
The cleanup day comes as part of a push by the county commission to host cleanups around the county. Commissioner Phillip Morris addressed the Lincoln City Council on the rash of littering in the county in March and offered the county’s assistance to help supply cleanup efforts.
Tate took to planning the cleanup himself while coordinating with the county.
“As a freshman councilman, I think this is the first thing I have headed up,” he said.
Tate said he took the project on to show residents he wasn’t on the council to do nothing. He also said it is an important issue that needs addressing.
“We have complained about it enough, lets do something about it,” Tate said.