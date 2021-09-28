Lincoln takes time in regular meeting to discuss losses in the community, COVID-19

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council took time during their regular meeting Tuesday to address recent losses and the pandemic in the community.
The Council began its meeting by having a moment of silence for Lincoln High School coach Chance Byrd and Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative employee and youth sports coach Corey McBurnett.
According to an announcement by CVEC, McBurnett died earlier this week after a battle with COVID-19.
Lincoln High School Football asked on social media for prayers for Byrd and his family after an incident Monday night caused him to be transported by helicopter to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital.
“Just in the last couple of days our community has been hit very hard,” Councilman Joey Callahan said during the meeting.
Councilman Billy Pearson asked if Lincoln High School provides any counseling to students during this time. Councilwoman Sadie Britt said the school generally does and can even call in counselors from neighboring schools to offer services. She also noted that Callahan’s wife serves as a counselor at the school.
“I learned that the students are crazy about him,” Pearson said. “I know they are hurting.”
Callahan said McBurnett was the son of a Talladega County Investigator. He said he got to know McBurnett through his construction business.
“He's a young guy, with a young family, that works very hard.” Callahan said.
The councilman also took time to mention City Building Inspector Adam Thrasher, who is in serious condition from a fight with COVID-19.
Councilman Brandon Tate said that Thrasher is a great asset to the city and hopefully he will get better soon. He asked that the community pray for his condition.
Tate and Callahan also discussed the pandemic more broadly. Callahan said the recent surge of COVID-19 has hit the community harder than before. He said it has affected several people that he personally knows.
“I am thankful that I made the personal decision to take the vaccine,” Callahan said “I promote it but hats as far as I go because it is a personal choice.
Tate said he was a person who was hesitant to take the vaccine for a long time, but has since realized his hesitancy stemmed only from the federal government saying he needed to.
“I would encourage everybody that if the only reason you are not looking at the vaccine is because the government is asking you to take the vaccine or trying to mandate it, I don't agree with the mandate at all, but if that's the only reason you have, do some research,” he said. “The numbers are overwhelmingly that the people that are in the hospital are unvaccinated.”
Callahan suggested residents read a blog post created by local Dr. Mark Ponder which can be found at www.meponder.com/a-laymans-guide-to-covid-vaccination.
In other matters, the council:
—Tabled a resolution abating property on Swan Lane until the council’s first meeting of 2022 in order to allow the pretty owner to fix the issue;
—Approved a contract with Vulcan Materials & Asphalt Construction LLC for one year ending Aug. 3, 2022 for road repair;
—Approved a resolution allowing the mayor to execute a contract with Weiss Environmental Solutions to lease city garbage trucks to do trash pickup in the campgrounds at the Talladega Super Speedway during race weekend. Street Supervisor Travis Maddox said the agreement will not affect trash pick up for city residents; and
—Approved placing a street light at Hwy 77 and Sunset Drive.