Lincoln Students plant longleaf pines as part of Kronospan partnership

LINCOLN — Students and representatives from across the area came together to plant 90 trees at Lincoln High School on Thursday morning.
The trees were provided as part of Kronospan’s Project Grow which has been partnering with the Talladega County School System to plant longleaf pine trees at different school campuses. The students were helped out by the Lincoln Police Investigators Captain Shannon Hallmark and Demarco Willis, representatives from the Choccolocco Creek Watershed Alliance and several other organizations
Talladega County School Environmental Literacy Specialist Kim Murray said the project is done through Kronospan’s foundation with the plan to plant one million trees world wide.
“Last year, they planted 312,000 of their goal,” she said, adding that the project planted 20,000 trees in Belgium and 97,000 trees in Poland along with trees in Russia, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Ukraine. “Now they are coming to North America with their overall goal of one million.”
Murray said the project kicked off in the United States on Jan. 28. Students at Munford schools took part in that kick off by planting 1,500 trees around the campus of Munford’s three schools.
Both plantings featured longleaf pine trees, the state tree of Alabama. Murray said the tree was chosen because of the significance to the state's ecology.
“It's the Alabama tree,” she said. “It's such an important part of the south eastern ecosystem.”
Murray said that the longleaf pine is also an important part of forest management as the trees are often part of prescribed burns done by the United States Forest Service like the one done in the Talladega National Forest this week.
“The longleaf ecosystem is designed to handle those burns,” she said. “So we knew for an education component, that's why we chose longleaf.”
Lincoln High School Agriscience Teacher Amy Stephens said the trees are the first in what she says will one day be an arboretum.
“The main goal in all of this is to not only make our campus more beautiful, but to create a place where our agriscience students and my FFA teams will be able to walk outside and look at live specimens of plants they have to identify at thair contests,” she said. “They need to see live trees in order to identify those trees and measure those trees.”
Steven Fuller, a tree buyer with Kronospan who served as an adviser for the tree planting program, said the idea is for Kronospan to give back to nature.
“Lets give back to the earth is the whole purpose behind the Project Grow,” he said. “This is really the beginning of forestry here with planting and we are at the end of the cycle.”
Fuller said that forestry and the timber industry are also big parts of life in Alabama.
“We are the second largest producer of timber in the United States,” he said.
The tree planting did not end with the high school, however. Roben Duncan with the Choccolocco Creek Watershed said 150 trees were also planted through the program at Lincoln’s new bass fishing park Lincoln’s Landing.