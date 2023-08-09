Lincoln signs on with Riverside for mutual aid

The cities of Lincoln and Riverside have both signed off on an agreement to provide help to each other when needed for issues related to water service and supplies.
The provision allows the cities to step in and provide extra staff, equipment and services when needed and to do this as deemed necessary, according to the document.
Lincoln officials agreed to the measure during a Tuesday morning City Council meeting.
Agreements such as the one adopted by the cities comes under the Federal Emergency Management Association’s determination that mutual aid agreements establish the legal basis for two or even more entities to share their resources and authorize the aid between themselves for neighboring communities.
Each city’s Water Superintendent, who is the responding person for requests for assistance, will have the discretion to decide the amount and type of equipment and number of personnel who are supplied to the request.
The agreement also allows for assistance to be turned down when it is not feasible to provide it.
Services that are provided will be given without reimbursement or compensation to either party, provided that the effect does not prohibit the responding party from seeking reimbursement when certain circumstances are relevant. Both cities retain the right to make adjustments by agreement when necessary.
The agreement is relevant to one that also allows Riverside’s Certified Water Department Director to provide services to the city of Lincoln by contract as necessary. The city of Lincoln is without a certified water supervisor at this time.
The council has also agreed to purchase a part of Talladega County’s water system infrastructure, a move that will create a secure source of water for areas such a Lincoln Harbor.
“Really, we’re picking up new customers in this,” said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.
The city will pay approximately $1.5 million for the purchase.
Monday’s City Council session included adopting an ordinance to allow small groups to use the city’s senior citizen center without charge.
The council also adopted a resolution to stipulate property located at 485 White Oak Circle in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance and will address the violation.