Lincoln shuts down Magnolia Street to fill in sinkhole

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln shut down a short section of Magnolia Street on Thursday, as crews worked to fill a 10-foot deep sinkhole.
Street Superintendent Travis Maddox and Fire Chief Josh Vincent shut down Magnolia Street from First Avenue to the railroad tracks in Old Town for several hours so that crews from the street department could fill the hole with gravel. The sinkhole was located under the sidewalk next to Magnolia Street and underneath the back corner of the former feed store.
Maddox said that the sink hole was discovered by a woman walking her dog late Wednesday.
“She noticed the edge over there had collapsed and we looked under and there was nothing under the sidewalk so we shut it down,” he said.
Maddox said the sinkhole did not appear to be affecting Magnolia Street. Vincent said the road was shut down to give crews space to fill the hole.
Maddox said he planned to fill the whole with gravel and monitor it for any more sinking, but he did not expect lasting damage. He said the fed store building is primarily used for storage by its current owners and appeared to not be in any danger of collapse.
“Hopefully, we can get some gravel in there, and they can do their side and get the floor patched up,” Maddox said. “It should be OK.”