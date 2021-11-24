Lincoln seeks $2 million grant to relocate entrance to McCaig Road

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln is seeking a $2 million grant through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II to relocate the entrance to McCaig Road.
According to Mayor Lew Watson, the project would involve moving the entrance about 800 feet, matching it with the entrances to McDonalds and the TA Station, and setting a traffic light at the new intersection.
“It will improve public safety,” Watson said.
Alabama 77 is about 400 feet from McCaig Road on one side and an equal distance to the Speedway Industrial Park on the other.
“We’ve had a lot of problems with left turns there,” Watson said.
The city has applied for the grant and expects it to be awarded, but it has not been awarded. The city’s match will involve covering the engineering of the project and property acquisition, if any.
“We may need to acquire some rights of way, but since it’s already a public road, we won’t need much,” he said.
Watson announced the grant application Tuesday night during a brief city council meeting.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Approved a weed abatement for lot one of Grandview Estates, and discussed, but took no action on, enhanced penalties for repeat offenders.
—Approved change orders from Hurst Construction for the Lincoln Fishing Tournament Park project; the change orders involved increases and decreases, leading to a wash in overall change in the cost of the project.
—Authorized Watson to renew the contract with MCM Billing Services, which handles EMS calls in the city.
—Discussed putting a streetlight at Sunset Drive and Alabama 77.
—Heard Councilwoman Sadie Britt and the other council members present congratulate Watson on being appointed to the board of the National League of Cities.