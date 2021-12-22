Lincoln schools light up the holidays with student sponsored Christmas lights

LINCOLN — Lincoln Schools have a special treat for residents this Christmas with a special lights display on school grounds.
It's called “Lincoln Lights” and stretches throughout the campus on Alabama Highway 77 that hosts Lincoln Elementary School, Charles R. Drew Middle School and Lincoln High School. The lights are free to view and drive through from sunset to 11 p.m. each night and will remain up every night until Jan. 3.
Coach Westley Yoder said the display is the brainchild of his building construction students and SkillsUSA, a student organization for those participating in career technical classes.
Yoder said the idea is for the display to be made up of several small displays each sponsored and planned by a different student organization from the middle or high school.
“There's all kinds of different scenes sponsored by different clubs,” he said, adding that participants include the LHS cross country team, softball team and HOSA, while other organizations such as the robotics team took part form DMS.
Yoder said that for the elementary school part of the display, the school held an art competition to see what would be put up. The winners of this competition then had their winning pieces of art projected over plywood and traced and painted by building construction students.
Yoder said one goal of the event is to show off what students are doing at the school beyond just studying and celebrating that with the community. He said it is important to the staff at Lincoln to showcase students.
“We try to seize those opportunities anytime we can,” Yoder said.
He said another part of the event is giving something back to the community that supports the school and making sure it was free for local families to enjoy.
“It's really more of a community service than anything,” the softball coach said. “That was our biggest concern, making sure it was free.”
Yoder said the school first put up the lights at Thanksgiving and will keep them up until January. He said while this year is the first the display has been up, he wants to make the light display an annual event.
Yoder said some school organizations didn't take part this year, but he is hoping after seeing it work out this year, they will feel more comfortable participating. He said he and his students are already making plans for next year.
“We want this to be an annual event,” Yoder said. “I feel like it will continue to grow.”